N.B. artist set to unveil Battle of Vimy Ridge painting in honour of centennial
A Sussex, N.B. artist named Fred Harrison is preparing to unveil a special painting depicting the Battle at Vimy Ridge that will soon hang in the 8th Canadian Hussars Museum in Sussex. Harrison, who is known for his colorful outdoor murals depicting happy times, said painting the dark battle scene was difficult and he often had to step away from the canvas to take a break emotionally.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who's Guilty of Cultural Appropriation?By Lizzi...
|Tue
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Oscar Wilde portrait, prison cell door part of ...
|Apr 3
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Family recognise Rockwell painting stolen 41 ye...
|Apr 1
|Sally
|2
|R. Styles (Feb '06)
|Apr 1
|tim
|112
|Couture to Canvas Yvonne DiMora Glamour Girls A...
|Mar 29
|James M
|1
|Was artist Norval Morrisseau's persona a produc...
|Mar 15
|Clint
|1
|Home over the March Break? Here are some things...
|Mar 11
|Frostbite warning...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC