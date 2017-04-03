N.B. artist set to unveil Battle of V...

N.B. artist set to unveil Battle of Vimy Ridge painting in honour of centennial

GlobalNews

A Sussex, N.B. artist named Fred Harrison is preparing to unveil a special painting depicting the Battle at Vimy Ridge that will soon hang in the 8th Canadian Hussars Museum in Sussex. Harrison, who is known for his colorful outdoor murals depicting happy times, said painting the dark battle scene was difficult and he often had to step away from the canvas to take a break emotionally.

