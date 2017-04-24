Museums Consider Ways To Engage Diffe...

Museums Consider Ways To Engage Different People In The Same Art

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: New Hampshire Public Radio -

An article in The New York Times last month highlighted the concern of museum curators and event planners over finding ways to make works of art accessible to the viewing public. The director of Harvard's Peabody Museum has turned to brain science for clues to the way art manages - or, as is often the case, fails to manage - to ignite the imagination and pleasure centers of the viewing public.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Hampshire Public Radio -.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Painting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... 36 min Sledge Hammer 23
News Spray painting St. Louis' history, artist eyes ... Apr 13 VP Mullah Elect P... 2
News Who's Guilty of Cultural Appropriation?By Lizzi... Apr 4 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Oscar Wilde portrait, prison cell door part of ... Apr 3 Baptistism by Proxy 1
News Family recognise Rockwell painting stolen 41 ye... Apr 1 Sally 2
R. Styles (Feb '06) Apr 1 tim 112
News Couture to Canvas Yvonne DiMora Glamour Girls A... Mar 29 James M 1
See all Painting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Painting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,662 • Total comments across all topics: 280,637,908

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC