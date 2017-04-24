Museums Consider Ways To Engage Different People In The Same Art
An article in The New York Times last month highlighted the concern of museum curators and event planners over finding ways to make works of art accessible to the viewing public. The director of Harvard's Peabody Museum has turned to brain science for clues to the way art manages - or, as is often the case, fails to manage - to ignite the imagination and pleasure centers of the viewing public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Hampshire Public Radio -.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ...
|36 min
|Sledge Hammer
|23
|Spray painting St. Louis' history, artist eyes ...
|Apr 13
|VP Mullah Elect P...
|2
|Who's Guilty of Cultural Appropriation?By Lizzi...
|Apr 4
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Oscar Wilde portrait, prison cell door part of ...
|Apr 3
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Family recognise Rockwell painting stolen 41 ye...
|Apr 1
|Sally
|2
|R. Styles (Feb '06)
|Apr 1
|tim
|112
|Couture to Canvas Yvonne DiMora Glamour Girls A...
|Mar 29
|James M
|1
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC