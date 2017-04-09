Museum quality: Check out these two squirrels, one historic, one prehistoric
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Margaret Morgan Grasselli, curator and head of Old Master drawings at the National Gallery of Art, stands next to a 1578 drawing of a red squirrel by German artist Hans Hoffmann. It's part of an exhibit of drawings in the gallery's Woodner Collection.
