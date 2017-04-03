Mitchell-Innes & Nash opens exhibition of new paintings and works on paper by Chris Johanson
Mitchell-Innes & Nash announces Chris Johanson: Possibilities, an exhibition of new paintings and works on paper on view in an immersive installation at the gallery's Chelsea space from April 6 through May 13. Possibilities is Johanson's second solo exhibition at Mitchell-Innes & Nash. Johanson's work engages with the meditative qualities of art-making and the sincere direct communication through painting and sculpture.
