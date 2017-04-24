Metal sculpture and abstract painting show opens at rebranded Osoyoos gallery
Howard Roo shows one of his metal sculptures while Marianne Meyer shows an abstract painting triptych on the on the wall behind. The two artists, who have never exhibited together before, opened their show on Tuesday at the rebranded The Art Gallery Osoyoos.
