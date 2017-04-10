Master Strokes: Multimedia exposition gives insight into evolution of ...

What prompted Russian painter Kazimir Malevich to paint the now iconic Black Square, abandoning realism to explore geometric shapes? What was the initial verdict of Toulouse-Lautrec's now famous Moulin Rouge posters, painted when the cabaret first opened in Paris? And how does one read perhaps one of the most recognised post-impressionist works, Dutch artist Vincent van Gogh's oil on canvas The Starry Night. These are some questions that organisers of the multimedia exposition "The Drifting Canvas" intend to tackle.

