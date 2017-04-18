Man scribbles 'Nazi Art' on Met Museum painting
Ryan Watson, 33, defaced the painting at the world-famous museum on E. 82nd St. and Fifth Ave. Wednesday just after 5 p.m. An Upper East Side man pulled out a blue marker at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Wednesday and scrawled the words "Nazi Art" on a painting, officials said. Ryan Watson, 33, defaced the painting at the world-famous museum on E. 82nd St. and Fifth Ave. just after 5 p.m. In a statement, Met spokeswoman Annie Bailis said the artwork was part of the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards exhibit in the museum's education center.
