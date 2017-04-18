Man scribbles 'Nazi Art' on Met Museu...

Man scribbles 'Nazi Art' on Met Museum painting

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Ryan Watson, 33, defaced the painting at the world-famous museum on E. 82nd St. and Fifth Ave. Wednesday just after 5 p.m. An Upper East Side man pulled out a blue marker at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Wednesday and scrawled the words "Nazi Art" on a painting, officials said. Ryan Watson, 33, defaced the painting at the world-famous museum on E. 82nd St. and Fifth Ave. just after 5 p.m. In a statement, Met spokeswoman Annie Bailis said the artwork was part of the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards exhibit in the museum's education center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Painting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... 20 hr Victor Hugo fan 21
News Spray painting St. Louis' history, artist eyes ... Apr 13 VP Mullah Elect P... 2
News Who's Guilty of Cultural Appropriation?By Lizzi... Apr 4 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Oscar Wilde portrait, prison cell door part of ... Apr 3 Baptistism by Proxy 1
News Family recognise Rockwell painting stolen 41 ye... Apr 1 Sally 2
R. Styles (Feb '06) Apr 1 tim 112
News Couture to Canvas Yvonne DiMora Glamour Girls A... Mar 29 James M 1
See all Painting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Painting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,267 • Total comments across all topics: 280,454,330

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC