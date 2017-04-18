Life After Art: William Powhida's Fut...

Life After Art: William Powhida's Futures Market

Read more: Hyperallergic

I can tell you the moment when, in mid-March 2016, Donald Trump's presidential campaign stopped being funny, and I can tell you the moment when, after spending more than two hours at the show, William Powhida: After the Contemporary stopped being funny. It was when I reached the placard at the warren-like installation's dead end, and read the following passage: The permanent relocation of both Art Basel's Miami Beach edition and the general population of Miami Beach following the devastating flooding of Hurricane Hillary in 2023 served to wind down the Contemporary period.

