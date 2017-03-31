Lewiston-Porter District Art Show at ...

Lewiston-Porter District Art Show at NACC

The 2017 Lewiston-Porter District Art Show opened Saturday, March 25, at the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center, with a reception for the many participating Lewiston-Porter student artists. a High School: Best in Drawing - Grace Barner; Best in Painting - Gianna Lopez; Best in Printmaking - Lauren Templin; Best in Ceramics - Quinn Dammann; Best in Sculpture - Nina Baldassara; Best in Mixed Media - Carly Baringer; Best in Digital Photography - Sierra Lederhouse; Best in Digital Imaging - Uma Samudrala; and Best of Show - Bailey Hoplight.

