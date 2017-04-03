Learn secrets of portrait painting in oils
WITNESS the fabulous talent of portraitist Sally Ryan at Macquarie Towns Arts Society's next monthly meeting on Tuesday night, April 11. Sally will demonstrate 'Portrait in Oils'. Inspired by the work of the Flemish masters , her style is best described as contemporary realism.
