Landmark O'Keeffe exhibition in Toronto, 85 years after artist visited Canada
Eighty-five years after Georgia O'Keeffe visited Canada, a major exhibition of her work has come to the Art Gallery of Ontario. It's the final stop of a show that debuted last July at the Tate Modern in London before moving to the Bank Austria Kunstforum in Vienna - and its only visit to North America.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Penticton Herald.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ...
|16 hr
|Victor Hugo fan
|21
|Spray painting St. Louis' history, artist eyes ...
|Apr 13
|VP Mullah Elect P...
|2
|Who's Guilty of Cultural Appropriation?By Lizzi...
|Apr 4
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Oscar Wilde portrait, prison cell door part of ...
|Apr 3
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Family recognise Rockwell painting stolen 41 ye...
|Apr 1
|Sally
|2
|R. Styles (Feb '06)
|Apr 1
|tim
|112
|Couture to Canvas Yvonne DiMora Glamour Girls A...
|Mar 29
|James M
|1
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC