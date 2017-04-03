Kiwis misled by migration myths in el...

Kiwis misled by migration myths in election year

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Scoop

Kiwis are being misled about migration in a political game that is all about winning votes through the propaganda fed to us, says Ms June Ranson chair of the New Zealand Association for Migration and Investment . "One of the big myths being pedalled by politicians is that migration numbers are increasing and having a negative impact on housing shortages, house prices, infrastructure, job shortages and job competition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Painting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who's Guilty of Cultural Appropriation?By Lizzi... 1 hr Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Oscar Wilde portrait, prison cell door part of ... Mon Baptistism by Proxy 1
News Family recognise Rockwell painting stolen 41 ye... Apr 1 Sally 2
R. Styles (Feb '06) Apr 1 tim 112
News Couture to Canvas Yvonne DiMora Glamour Girls A... Mar 29 James M 1
News Was artist Norval Morrisseau's persona a produc... Mar 15 Clint 1
News Home over the March Break? Here are some things... Mar 11 Frostbite warning... 1
See all Painting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Painting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,205 • Total comments across all topics: 280,051,940

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC