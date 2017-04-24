Ken Dixon: Connecticut's part in the War to End All Wars
One hundred years after the U.S. entered World War I - The Great War, the "War to End All Wars" - the main chamber of the State Library is deathly quiet on this Friday morning. The walls are lined with the portraits of Connecticut's governors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Comments
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... (Oct '16)
|Sat
|Sledge Hammer
|23
|Spray painting St. Louis' history, artist eyes ...
|Apr 13
|VP Mullah Elect P...
|2
|Who's Guilty of Cultural Appropriation?By Lizzi...
|Apr 4
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Oscar Wilde portrait, prison cell door part of ...
|Apr 3
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Family recognise Rockwell painting stolen 41 ye...
|Apr 1
|Sally
|2
|R. Styles (Feb '06)
|Apr 1
|tim
|112
|Couture to Canvas Yvonne DiMora Glamour Girls A...
|Mar '17
|James M
|1
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC