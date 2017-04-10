James Michalopoulos Looks Back on 36 Years of Painting New Orleans
From gallery windows in the French Quarter to posters for Jazz Fest and even the walls of European Museums, his work is instantly recognizable even if you don't know his name. James Michalopoulos came to New Orleans from Pittsburg, Pennsylvania in 1981 looking for an adventure and quickly fell in love with the city's colors, buildings, and people.
