Graffiti artist Scott Marsh morphs Mike Baird into Malcolm Turnbull
In a tiny, dusty, traffic noise-soaked laneway in Chippendale, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is shaking hands with Indian billionaire Gautam Adani. Both are grinning widely, linked in bonhomie, blue suits and proposed business deals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Comments
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ...
|17 hr
|Sledge Hammer
|23
|Spray painting St. Louis' history, artist eyes ...
|Apr 13
|VP Mullah Elect P...
|2
|Who's Guilty of Cultural Appropriation?By Lizzi...
|Apr 4
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Oscar Wilde portrait, prison cell door part of ...
|Apr 3
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Family recognise Rockwell painting stolen 41 ye...
|Apr 1
|Sally
|2
|R. Styles (Feb '06)
|Apr 1
|tim
|112
|Couture to Canvas Yvonne DiMora Glamour Girls A...
|Mar '17
|James M
|1
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC