Goan artist to present Portuguse PM with Pessoa painting
Panaji, April 30 - Popular but reclusive Goan artist Vamona Navelcar's painting of Portugal's most popular poet Fernando Pessoa, will be Goa's gift to Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa when he graces the 30th anniversary celebrations of Lisbon's Casa de Goa. Navelcar and the Portuguese Premier's father Orlando, an accomplished writer and poet himself, have shared a common passion for Pessoa, says Goa-based Marius Fernandes who is organising an art festival to celebrate the works of the 87-year-old Goan artist.
