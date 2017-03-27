Germany pays 1.2 million euros for Kirchner painting seized by Nazis

A 1913 painting by Expressionist Ernst Ludwig Kirchner that was seized by the Nazis as "degenerate art" will remain in a Ludwigshafen museum after the German government and others paid 1.2 million euros to the heir of the painting's original owner. "The Judgment of Paris," which shows three nude women and a clothed man posing in Kirchner's studio, was looted from Jewish art collector Hans Hess during the Nazi era, but has been on display at the Wilhelm-Hack Museum in Ludwigshafen since 1979.

