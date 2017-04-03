German government pays $1.28 m to heir of Nazi-looted painting
'The Judgment of Paris,' a 1913 work by Ernst Ludwig Kirchener taken from Jewish collector in WWII, will continue to hang in German museum A painting looted by the Nazis from a Jewish collector will continue to hang in a German museum after the German government and a private foundation paid the heirs of the former Jewish owner. The German government announced Friday that $1.28 million had been transferred to an heir of Hans Hess in compensation for the painting, "The Judgment of Paris," a 1913 work by the expressionist Ernst Ludwig Kirchner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who's Guilty of Cultural Appropriation?By Lizzi...
|Tue
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Oscar Wilde portrait, prison cell door part of ...
|Apr 3
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Family recognise Rockwell painting stolen 41 ye...
|Apr 1
|Sally
|2
|R. Styles (Feb '06)
|Apr 1
|tim
|112
|Couture to Canvas Yvonne DiMora Glamour Girls A...
|Mar 29
|James M
|1
|Was artist Norval Morrisseau's persona a produc...
|Mar 15
|Clint
|1
|Home over the March Break? Here are some things...
|Mar 11
|Frostbite warning...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC