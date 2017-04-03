German government pays $1.28 m to hei...

German government pays $1.28 m to heir of Nazi-looted painting

Read more: The Times of Israel

'The Judgment of Paris,' a 1913 work by Ernst Ludwig Kirchener taken from Jewish collector in WWII, will continue to hang in German museum A painting looted by the Nazis from a Jewish collector will continue to hang in a German museum after the German government and a private foundation paid the heirs of the former Jewish owner. The German government announced Friday that $1.28 million had been transferred to an heir of Hans Hess in compensation for the painting, "The Judgment of Paris," a 1913 work by the expressionist Ernst Ludwig Kirchner.




