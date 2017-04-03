Flood-ravaged Edgecumbe residents rage at floodwater decision-making
Hundreds of displaced Edgecumbe residents have stormed out of a public meeting as tempers tipped over into anger on Saturday night. The bleachers of the Whakatane War Memorial Hall were packed with families, children, and elderly, many hugging and comforting each other as officials appeared unable to answer the most pressing questions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waikato Times.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who's Guilty of Cultural Appropriation?By Lizzi...
|Apr 4
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Oscar Wilde portrait, prison cell door part of ...
|Apr 3
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Family recognise Rockwell painting stolen 41 ye...
|Apr 1
|Sally
|2
|R. Styles (Feb '06)
|Apr 1
|tim
|112
|Couture to Canvas Yvonne DiMora Glamour Girls A...
|Mar 29
|James M
|1
|Was artist Norval Morrisseau's persona a produc...
|Mar 15
|Clint
|1
|Home over the March Break? Here are some things...
|Mar 11
|Frostbite warning...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC