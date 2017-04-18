Fisherman of Halicarnassus remembered...

Fisherman of Halicarnassus remembered in Bodrum

Contributions made to the western province of MuAYla's Bodrum district by writer Cevat Azakir KabaaAYaA lA , known as the Fisherman of Halicarnassus, are highly appreciated by locals. Born in Crete on April 17, 1890, KabaaAYaA lA spent the first years of his childhood in Athens, where his father served as a governor.

Chicago, IL

