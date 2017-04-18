Federal judge blocks bid to bring back 'pig painting' on Capitol Hill
A federal judge has blocked efforts to bring back to U.S. Capitol grounds a controversial painting that depicts a police officer as a pig. David Pulphus, a student artist from Missouri, and Rep. William Clay, his Democratic congressional representative, had sued Architect of the Capitol Stephen Ayers for removing the painting in January amid a showdown with law enforcement groups and Republican lawmakers who opposed the "art."
