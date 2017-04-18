Exhibition of new paintings and a series of drawings by Michael Williams opens in Pittsburgh

Michael Williams, 'untitled puzzle drawing,' 2010, pencil and photocopy collage on paper, 13 1 2 x 11 in., Courtesy of the artist; CANADA, New York; Gladstone Gallery, New York and Brussels; and Galerie Eva Presenhuber, Zurich, © Michael Williams. Michael Williams, an exhibition of new paintings and a series of drawings, opened April 21, 2017 at Carnegie Museum of Art .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.