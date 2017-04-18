Exhibition at Tornabuoni Art London g...

Exhibition at Tornabuoni Art London goes behind the scenes' of paintings

'Recto/Verso: Behind the Italian Monochrome' at Tornabuoni Art London invites viewers to literally 'go behind the scenes' of paintings by Lucio Fontana, Paolo Scheggi, Agostino Bonalumi and Turi Simeti, for the first time ever. Because Tornabuoni is not only a gallery but also owns an important collection of Italian Post-War art, they are able to offer visitors an experience that has until now been reserved for museum curators and top collectors - that of seeing the verso of the artworks, one for each of four artists among those who best represent the Milanese avant-garde that emerged in Italy in the 1950s and 1960s.

