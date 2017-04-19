Elk County Council on the Arts Presen...

Elk County Council on the Arts Presents Charles Wish Original Painting Viewing, Studio Tour

The Elk County Council on the Arts will present a Charles Wish original painting viewing event and exclusive studio tour at the Walnut Street Art House. An opening reception will be held May 5, from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m., in the ECCOTA Gallery at 237 Main St., in Ridgway.

Chicago, IL

