Dunlop teenager offers alternative to A 4 million 'Monarch of the Glen' painting
The National Gallery of Scotland may be looking to raise 4 million to buy the famous 'Monarch of the Glen' painting, but a 13-year-old Dunlop girl has already made them a much better offer. Orla Macdonald offered the museum her own version of Sir Edmund Landseer's iconic work for just half that amount.
