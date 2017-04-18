Dunedin Fine Arts Center's pride is on display at #SMF
With over 300 works representing over 300 artists, #SMF, the DFAC Student/Member and Faculty exhibitions, represent the entire spectrum of creative experience offered at the Dunedin Fine Art Center. The exhibitions will run through May 21 at the center, 1143 Michigan Blvd., Dunedin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who's Guilty of Cultural Appropriation?By Lizzi...
|Apr 4
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Oscar Wilde portrait, prison cell door part of ...
|Apr 3
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Family recognise Rockwell painting stolen 41 ye...
|Apr 1
|Sally
|2
|R. Styles (Feb '06)
|Apr 1
|tim
|112
|Couture to Canvas Yvonne DiMora Glamour Girls A...
|Mar 29
|James M
|1
|Was artist Norval Morrisseau's persona a produc...
|Mar 15
|Clint
|1
|Home over the March Break? Here are some things...
|Mar '17
|Frostbite warning...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC