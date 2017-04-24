Doug Hilson paintings at Alliance Gallery
"Paintings, 2006-2016,” an exhibit of paintings by Doug Hilson, opens with a reception from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, May 5, at the Delaware Arts Center's Alliance and Loft Galleries in Narrowsburg, N.Y. “I have been strongly influenced by living in New York and numerous trips to cities in India,” said Hilson. “Color, chaos, and culture have all been themes.
