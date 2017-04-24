Disputed Painting, Stolen By Nazis, Returns To France
The painting at the middle of a legal fight between OU and a French woman who claimed it had been stolen by the Nazis in World War II has arrived in France. OU spokesman Rowdy Gilbert tells Radio Oklahoma News the "Shepherdess Bringing In The Sheep" painting by Camille Pissarro, is on display at a museum in Paris.
