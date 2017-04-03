Controversial Dana Schutz Painting Removed from Whitney Biennial Due to Water Leak
Due to a "mechanical issue," Schutz's controversial painting and works by Maya Stovall and Julien Nguyen have been temporarily deinstalled. at the whitney now - "open casket" by dana schutz is no longer on view - this sign is in its place pic.twitter.com/nqYNvneClA Visitors to the Whitney Museum hoping to see the most controversial painting in this year's biennial - or the protesters blocking it and calling for its removal - may be frustrated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hyperallergic.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oscar Wilde portrait, prison cell door part of ...
|19 hr
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Family recognise Rockwell painting stolen 41 ye...
|Apr 1
|Sally
|2
|R. Styles (Feb '06)
|Apr 1
|tim
|112
|Couture to Canvas Yvonne DiMora Glamour Girls A...
|Mar 29
|James M
|1
|Was artist Norval Morrisseau's persona a produc...
|Mar 15
|Clint
|1
|Home over the March Break? Here are some things...
|Mar 11
|Frostbite warning...
|1
|Fundraiser honors the late Arlyn Pillay at his ...
|Mar 7
|AmandaFields
|1
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC