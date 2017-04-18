Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis Presents Kaws "Far Far Down" Large-Scale Painting Exhibition
The Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis recently announced KAWS upcoming exhibition, "FAR FAR DOWN." Featuring all new works by KAWS, the exhibition is comprised of large-scale paintings displayed on the museum's Project Wall which has been graced with an extra large unique painting by the artist.
