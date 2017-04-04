Chubb Returns Stolen Norman Rockwell Painting 40 Years After Theft
More than 40 years after the theft of Norman Rockwell's Boy Asleep with Hoe - also known as Lazy Bones or Taking a Break - the painting has been returned to the family of its original owners following a ceremony with Chubb and the FBI in Philadelphia, Penn. Stolen from the Grant family's Cherry Hill, N.J., home in 1976, the family submitted a claim to Chubb, their insurance provider at the time.
