Chase is on the case in Plaistow

Paw Patrol's Chase and Marshall are ready for action to open this year's Plaistow Maypole Fete on Bank Holiday Monday. The traditional village fAate on Plaistow village green runs from midday to 4pm, with entertainment for all the family, including a bouncy slide, fairground rides, pony rides, face painting, dog show and more.

