Central County: Artist's paintings show old masters techniques
From an early age, Mimi Wirth already knew she was destined to create art - her bedroom wall where she drew to her heart's content was her first canvas. That led to experimenting with color in various art forms, but it was in painting oil on canvas that she's expressed her most artistic self.
