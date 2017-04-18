Campaign to purchase portrait of Amelia Opie for Norwich Castle
The double portrait of Amelia Opie by John Opie, which writer Ann Farrant is trying to raise funds to buy for Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery. Photo: Lander Gallery, Truro.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ...
|Thu
|Victor Hugo fan
|21
|Spray painting St. Louis' history, artist eyes ...
|Apr 13
|VP Mullah Elect P...
|2
|Who's Guilty of Cultural Appropriation?By Lizzi...
|Apr 4
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Oscar Wilde portrait, prison cell door part of ...
|Apr 3
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Family recognise Rockwell painting stolen 41 ye...
|Apr 1
|Sally
|2
|R. Styles (Feb '06)
|Apr 1
|tim
|112
|Couture to Canvas Yvonne DiMora Glamour Girls A...
|Mar 29
|James M
|1
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC