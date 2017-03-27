Businesses paint Washington blue for ...

Businesses paint Washington blue for sexual assault awareness

22 hrs ago

The businesses around the square are painting it teal to show support and offer resources for the Washington Rape Victim Advocacy Group. "Like a shoe store what does that have to do with advocacy but because it's a local group we're trying to support them and get the awareness out for them and I think that's kind of how everyone feels," Brown's Show Fit Co.

