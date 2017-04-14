Bowdoin wins legal fight to buy home where owner says historic novel was written

A Maine Superior Court justice ruled Wednesday that an 87-year-old neighbor of Bowdoin College must abide by a decades-old agreement and sell her home to the college for a fraction of the price she says she's been offered by another party. Superior Court Justice Michaela Murphy granted a preliminary injunction against Arline P. Lay, whose house at 28 College St. is the last property on the cross-campus street not owned by Bowdoin.

