Botticelli show features works never before seen in the US

In this Wednesday, March 2, 2016 file photo a person photographs a painting by Sandro Botticelli called 'Venus' during the press view for the V&A's spring exhibition Botticelli Reimagined, in London. A new exhibition of Italian Renaissance master Sandro Botticelli's paintings opens this weekend in Boston, "Botticelli and the Search for the Divine" at Boston's Museum of Fine Arts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.