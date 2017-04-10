Botticelli show features works never ...

Botticelli show features works never before seen in the US

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

In this Wednesday, March 2, 2016 file photo a person photographs a painting by Sandro Botticelli called 'Venus' during the press view for the V&A's spring exhibition Botticelli Reimagined, in London. A new exhibition of Italian Renaissance master Sandro Botticelli's paintings opens this weekend in Boston, "Botticelli and the Search for the Divine" at Boston's Museum of Fine Arts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Painting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who's Guilty of Cultural Appropriation?By Lizzi... Apr 4 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Oscar Wilde portrait, prison cell door part of ... Apr 3 Baptistism by Proxy 1
News Family recognise Rockwell painting stolen 41 ye... Apr 1 Sally 2
R. Styles (Feb '06) Apr 1 tim 112
News Couture to Canvas Yvonne DiMora Glamour Girls A... Mar 29 James M 1
News Was artist Norval Morrisseau's persona a produc... Mar 15 Clint 1
News Home over the March Break? Here are some things... Mar '17 Frostbite warning... 1
See all Painting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Painting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,313 • Total comments across all topics: 280,261,672

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC