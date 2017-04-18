Berry Campbell Gallery presents the early geometric paintings of Larry Zox

Berry Campbell announces an exhibition of twenty-two paintings and works on paper by Larry Zox . A painter who played an essential role in the Color Field discourse of the 1960s and 1970s, Larry Zox is best known for his intensely and brilliantly colored geometric abstractions that question and violate symmetry.1 Zox stated in 1965: 'Being contrary is the only way I can get at anything.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.