BAM to exhibit - Stories Without Words: Paintings & Watercolors by Joe Lopez'
Artist Joe Lopez poses in front of one of his iconic "El Gallo" paintings. Lopez will have more painting available for viewing at the Beeville Art Museum beginning May 6. Artist Joe Lopez poses in front of one of his iconic "El Gallo" paintings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.
Comments
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ...
|10 hr
|Kelly
|5
|Spray painting St. Louis' history, artist eyes ...
|Apr 13
|VP Mullah Elect P...
|2
|Who's Guilty of Cultural Appropriation?By Lizzi...
|Apr 4
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Oscar Wilde portrait, prison cell door part of ...
|Apr 3
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Family recognise Rockwell painting stolen 41 ye...
|Apr 1
|Sally
|2
|R. Styles (Feb '06)
|Apr 1
|tim
|112
|Couture to Canvas Yvonne DiMora Glamour Girls A...
|Mar 29
|James M
|1
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC