Award-winning family band in free show on Good Friday

8 hrs ago

The Springman Family Band won a national music award earlier this year for their newest album "Happy Beach" at the Gospel Music Association's Canada Covenant Awards. The Springman Family Band will perform three shows between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Otter Co-op's Retail Centre, 3650 - 248 Street.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 24,054 • Total comments across all topics: 280,252,318

