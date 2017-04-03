Artwork Nazis stole in WWII returning to Jewish owner's heir

In this photo taken on Wednesday, April 5, 2017, Max Liebermann's "Basket Weavers" painting hangs in a law office in Jerusalem. Max Liebermann's "Basket Weavers" painting is returning to the American heirs of its original Jewish owner, after it was confiscated by the Nazis, jockeyed by an unscrupulous German art trader and ultimately purchased by an Israeli Holocaust survivor unaware of its murky past.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.