Artist Pulls Painting After Community Calls It 'Racist'
A Florida artist sat down to an hours long meeting with Black Lives Matter Monday after people labeled his artwork racist. Jerry Sparkman, a Sarasota architect, came under fire for an artwork display of the Newton neighborhood along Martin Luther King Boulevard, reports WFLA.
