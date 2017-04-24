Artist Paul Schulenburg Give Figure Painting Demonstration

As part of ArtSpring Cape Cod, Cape figure painter Paul Schulenburg will set up his easel, oil paints, canvas, and a chair for his live model, Joanna Reddy, and paint from 1 to 4 PM on May 3 at the Cape Cod Museum of Art in the gallery where the "Freedom of Expression" exhibition is on view. This event takes place during the ArtSpring Cape Cod Festival, which runs from April 27 through May 7. The audience on May 3 will be able to experience a rare glimpse of an artist in the process of creating a work of art as he discusses his thoughts and technique and answer's viewers' questions.

