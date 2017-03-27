Artist Joe Bradley Presents His New Body of Work "Eric's Hair" at Gagosian Gallery
Gagosian is currently presenting American artist Joe Bradley's new body of work "Eric's Hair." Comprised of paintings and sculptures, the collection displays cultural references through the tradition and aesthetics of paint.
