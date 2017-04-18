Artist auctioning off painting in sho...

Artist auctioning off painting in show of support for family of Violet-Grace

AN artist has created an auction to sell one of his works to raise money for the family of Violet-Grace. Andrew Johnson, from Thatto Heath, was in his mum's house near Prescot Road when the incident that claimed the four-year-olds life took place on Friday, March 24. Learning what had happened, he was inspired, like much of the community, to help the family, but decided to auction off one of his pieces of work to raise as more than he could donate himself.

