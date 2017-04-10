Artist assuages post-partum depressio...

Artist assuages post-partum depression with mandala painting

MICHAEL J. MULLEN / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Mountain Top mom of three Ariell Stewart launched her own art business, Mandalas by Ariell, as a creative outlet to help cope with her post-partum depression. Creative inspiration came to Ariell Stewart just when she needed it most, and now the Mountain Top mother of three pairs it with her business acumen to help others find paths to inner peace.

