Artist Amanda Penrose Hart wins Gallipoli Art Prize with look back to Anzac Cove

25 min ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

A painting of the towering rocky outcrop faced by Australian soldiers at Anzac Cove has won the $20,000 Gallipoli Art Prize. Sydney-based artist Amanda Pearson Hart painted The Sphinx, Perpetual Peace during visits to the indomitable Turkish site, where the Anzacs Corps landed by boat on the morning of April 25, 1915.

