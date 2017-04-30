April's First Friday Art Trail includ...

April's First Friday Art Trail includes exhibits at 27 venues

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Visitors have the option of using their own transportation to stay as long as they want at each location or they can hop on an Art Trail trolley. Citibus trolleys/buses will make rounds from 6:15 to about 9:30 p.m. Friday from The Buddy Holly Center, The Charles Adams Gallery, CASP Live/Work Studios and 5&J Galleries, Community Health Center of Lubbock, GlasseyAlley Art Studio and Gallery, Giorgio's, LHUCA, McPherson's Cellars, Platform Restaurant, Tornado Gallery and Urban Tech/TTU Press.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Painting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... (Oct '16) Sat Sledge Hammer 23
News Spray painting St. Louis' history, artist eyes ... Apr 13 VP Mullah Elect P... 2
News Who's Guilty of Cultural Appropriation?By Lizzi... Apr 4 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Oscar Wilde portrait, prison cell door part of ... Apr 3 Baptistism by Proxy 1
News Family recognise Rockwell painting stolen 41 ye... Apr 1 Sally 2
R. Styles (Feb '06) Apr 1 tim 112
News Couture to Canvas Yvonne DiMora Glamour Girls A... Mar '17 James M 1
See all Painting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Painting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,992 • Total comments across all topics: 280,690,956

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC