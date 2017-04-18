American artist Anoka Faruqee's abstract paintings on view at Vienna's Secession
The American artist Anoka FaruqeeA's abstract paintings are characterized by pulsating optical and chromatic effects. Patterns and motifs recur in her pictures as she adjusts and permutates them in apparently infinite variations in order to plumb the laws of painting.
