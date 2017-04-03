Aboriginal art welcomes patients at A...

Aboriginal art welcomes patients at Abbotsford Cancer Centre

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Aldergrove Star

A painting hanging in the Cancer Centre at Abbotsford Regional Hospital will send a welcoming signal to aboriginal patients - a message they may not have received from health-care facilities before. The painting - depicting two Metis youth holding hands and facing a full moon over a rocky landscape - was unveiled last week as part of a province-wide program to introduce aboriginal art into BC Cancer Agency locations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Aldergrove Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Painting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who's Guilty of Cultural Appropriation?By Lizzi... Apr 4 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Oscar Wilde portrait, prison cell door part of ... Apr 3 Baptistism by Proxy 1
News Family recognise Rockwell painting stolen 41 ye... Apr 1 Sally 2
R. Styles (Feb '06) Apr 1 tim 112
News Couture to Canvas Yvonne DiMora Glamour Girls A... Mar 29 James M 1
News Was artist Norval Morrisseau's persona a produc... Mar 15 Clint 1
News Home over the March Break? Here are some things... Mar 11 Frostbite warning... 1
See all Painting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Painting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,251 • Total comments across all topics: 280,144,063

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC